High pressure strengthens over Texas delivering even hotter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Yesterday in Wichita Falls we made it to a surprising high of 102 degrees, our hottest day of the year so far. Today will be hotter with a forecast high of 104. There are an additional three days with temps of 104 or higher in the seven day forecast. Today will be our last day of the week with fairly light winds. Our south breeze will increase tomorrow and winds will eventually become more southwesterly, allowing temperatures to grow hotter.
The ridge of high pressure delivering the summer heat will continue to drift east, becoming centered over east Texas by the weekend. Under these conditions rain chances are poor and triple digit heat likely. Our hottest days look to be Sunday and Monday when highs will be 105 and 106 respectively.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
