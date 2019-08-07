High pressure strengthens over Texas delivering even hotter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Yesterday in Wichita Falls we made it to a surprising high of 102 degrees, our hottest day of the year so far. Today will be hotter with a forecast high of 104. There are an additional three days with temps of 104 or higher in the seven day forecast. Today will be our last day of the week with fairly light winds. Our south breeze will increase tomorrow and winds will eventually become more southwesterly, allowing temperatures to grow hotter.