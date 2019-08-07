Lawton Ft. Sill Chamber talks All Shook Up Date Night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Brandi Sims and Dennis Wade joined us in studio to talk about All Shook Up Date Night, hosted by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
All Shook Up Date Night will be on Friday, August 16, held at the Apache Casino Hotel at 2315 E. Gore Blvd. in Lawton. The event is from 6:00 p.m. to about 11:00 p.m.
The evening will begin with a progressive dinner. Hors d’oeuvres by The Bent Fork Catering Company, appetizers prepared by Chef India, the main course and desert will be made by 360 Restaurant, a part of Apache Casino Hotel.
After dinner guests will be treated to a Traditional Dance compliments of Chef India, followed by Travis LeDoyt: Memories of Elvis Concert (special seating). Following the concert guests will receive $10 in free play provided by Apache Casino Hotel while they dance the night away at the Night Fever Disco until midnight.
They will be having a contest for Best Dressed in three categories: India, Elvis and Disco.
Tickets are $75 for members and $85 for non-members.
There are only 80 tickets available for this event, so grab yours now before they’re all gone, tickets are available on their website or you can call them at (580)-355-3541.
