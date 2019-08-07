MSU Texas and United Regional partner for emergency room simulation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional is partnering with to Midwestern State University in order to give students the opportunity to get hands on experience in the campus’s new health and sciences building, Centennial Hall.
United Regional has agreed to provide $500,000 to the university for the project. Students from in the Gunn College of Health and Human Services will get the chance to work together and participate in operating room simulation mimicking what they will experience in their careers.
United Regional is contributing $400,000 to purchase additional simulation equipment, $50,000 for simulation center operations, and $50,000 to towards health sciences scholarships that will rotate among Nursing, Radiologic Sciences, and Respiratory Care.
United Regional President Phyliss Cowling said she hopes the new venue will not only help students learn to work together, but also enrich the partnership the university has with United Regional.
“A lot of what they're going to be teaching and encouraging is that team orientation of healthcare augmented by technology. So, we were pleased to step in and help support that. Obviously, we hope to retain a lot of those students here as they begin their careers. We've been very successful in doing that in the past and so we hope to continue that into the future,” Cowling said.
MSU Texas Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs James Johnston said about the new leaning space: “This corporate sponsorship by United Regional represents an investment in the quality of health care and health care providers in our region by United Regional and MSU Texas. The investment in the community will help attract and retain talented individuals for the Wichita Falls area. United Regional and MSU Texas have a great history together, and this latest agreement strengthens that relationship as we continue to lead together.”
The United Regional Interprofessional Education Suite will have its grand opening in Centennial Hall on September 6 from 3:30 pm to 6 pm.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.