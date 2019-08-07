WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Project Back to School is a non-profit organization serving Wichita Falls and City View. They provide free school supply kits, backpacks, and uniform shirts for economically disadvantaged children.
Currently, over 9,500 children in Wichita Falls are considered economically disadvantaged. That makes 3 out of every 5 students in the city.
Every August they host the Project Back to School Roundup, which is an informative event for children in Head Start through their Senior year. All children attending will be given information about community resources, immunizations, health screenings and much more. Qualifying children, or children who qualify for the Free Lunch program, will get those free school supply kits and backpacks.
Each year Project Back to School is able to help over 6,000 children, thanks to generous donors. They are completely funded by community donations, and they always need your help. A donation for as much as $20 will provide 1 school supply kit. This is a simple yet valuable resource - school supplies that they will need to succeed in school.
This year’s event will be held at the MPEC in downtown Wichita Falls on Saturday, August 10, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
