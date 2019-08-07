Some showers and storms are to our west

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For this evening it’s going to continue being hot. Temperatures will reach around 104 for the high today here in the falls there may be a few showers that try to reach our far western counties but should be short lived. Tonight temperatures will reach the upper 70s across the area with a few clouds across the area. Tomorrow will be another hot day with the high being around 103 degrees we will see some mostly sunny skies but a few clouds will be in the area. Tomorrow night we will see very similar conditions as tonight with temperatures being in the mid to upper 70s across Texoma along with a few clouds across the area. No rain chances are in the forecast for this week however going into next week we could have some good rain chances back in the forecast.