WFISD auctioning off student-built home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In Wichita Falls, a home built completely by students is being auctioned off in a week.
The auction will be held next Tuesday the 13th at the WFISD Career Education Center, beginning at 7 pm. At the center, students worked together to build a fully functional 730 square foot home. Tonight, people could see firsthand what they made. With the auction for the home right around the corner, their instructor Scott Little said the kids can’t wait.
“They’re anticipating the sale of the house so they can start again, especially the seniors,” Little said.
Once it’s sold, Little and his students can move on to the next project, the money that comes from the sale will go back into building the next one.
This build Little says took about a year and a half to complete, getting help from a big chunk of CEC students. Little believes working hands-on is the best way to learn.
“The more real-world we can make it the more beneficial we can make it for the students,” Little said.
“I’m hoping we can get it sold, get the school district the most money we can get out of it,” Ringman from Choate Auction said.
Little said they are planning to make the next house even bigger, but the final design is up to the architecture students.
The selling price for the house is $47,500, to find out more about the auction click here.
