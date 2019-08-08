Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Notre Dame Knights

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews start in the private-school ranks with the Notre Dame Knights who are coming off a district-title winning season.
Not only do the Knights have one of the longest tenured head coaches in the area as Don Carlson enters his 11th year, but there is not much turnover for the players either.
“Well we only lost one senior so we got 10 guys coming back that have played last year so we already know each other and know how each other work," Notre Dame senior QB Andrew Koch said. "We have six seniors so that will be a lot of leadership.”
“There’s a lot of leadership on here," Notre Dame senior WR Wyatt Cuba said. "With me being one of the seniors and the other five, there’s a lot of leadership and we get to know each other real well and it’s just a great bonding experience.”
The Knights have a 90-percent return rate this season.
Add that too stability in the coaching staff and that’s a recipe for success.
“Five or six of them we have actually coached since they were in 6th grade here," Notre Dame head coach Don Carlson said. “They know us, we know them, we are familiar with each other. They know our system on offense, what we do on defense, they know the specialties.
" I think it helps in that manner due to the fact that we have had the same coaching staff for such a long period of time.”
Because Notre Dame returns basically their whole team, not much is changing.
Andrew Koch will be taking the snaps for his senior year and he's excited about the chemistry he has with his receivers.
“I mean a lot of these guys I have been with for seven years, since 6th grade," Koch said. "So you know your receivers, you know how they work and you know how fast they run and their skill set, so it’s very helpful.”
On top of experience Notre Dame will be two deep at almost every position, which is huge as the season wears on.
But the Knights believe they have a skill greater than all of that.
“We’re going to have a lot of speed this year," coach Carlson said. "Our 400 relay team won the state championship team last year and our 800 relay got second at the state meet so we have four kids that can definitely run.
"When you compare speed to size, I’ll take speed any day.”
Notre Dame has experience, depth and speed and the Knights think they have what it takes to go far.
“I guess the ultimate goal is to make it to the state championship and definitely win it,” Cuba said.
“My goal is to make it as far as we can in the playoffs and I’m just looking to win some games.” Koch said.
NOTRE DAME SCHEDULE
Week 1: F 8/30 vs Gold-Burg 7:30pm
Week 2: F 9/6 @ Granbury Cornerstone 5pm (in Bryson)
Week 3: BYE
Week 4: F 9/20 @ Chillicothe 7:30pm
Week 5: F 9/27 @ Perrin-Whitt 7:30pm
Week 6: T 10/3 @ Saint Jo JV 7pm
Week 7: F 10/11 vs Dallas Tyler Street 7:30pm
Week 8: F 10/18 @ Plainview Christian 7pm
Week 9: S 10/26 vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep 2pm
Week 10: F 11/1 @ Wichita Christian 7pm
Week 11: BYE
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.