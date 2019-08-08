Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Wichita Christian Stars

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Christian is our second stop on the Blitz on Six preseason previews.
The Stars have a new man at the helm this year after Josh Johnson accepted a job in South Texas.
Wichita Falls High School alumnus Seth Nolan has taken over the program and he says it’s a dream come true to be back in Texoma.
“I’ve always envisioned coming back home," new Wichita Christian head coach Seth Nolan said. "I love the game of six-man and when the opportunity came up, I cound’t pass it up.”
“We still have a pretty young team," Wichita Christian junior lineman Kolt Peck said. "And with a new coach, we have a lot of potential to be a really good team in the future.”
Nolan is still very new to the program.
But even while he is learning names and faces, he has already made an impression on the guys.
“He’s a serious guy, he likes to have fun but he’s serious and he’s focused on getting us better and getting us prepared for the season,” Wichita Christian junior RB Nathan Baker said.
Nolan came into that first practice ready to work and that includes installing a completely new offense.
“I’ve watched a lot of game film on these guys last year," coach Nolan said. "I saw a lot of good things, but it will be a complete 180 from where it was last year. I know they like to go into spread a lot, we might never go into spread some games, we’ll keep it in tight.”
Being a new head coach and installing a new system, especially for a team that has been successful before, isn’t easy.
That’s why Nolan has adopted the "Row The Boat’ motto from P.J. Fleck when he was at Western Michigan.
“As long as we are all buying in," coach Nolan said. "As long as we are giving everything on every rep. Plays last five to seven seconds, sometimes shorter. If you can row the boat for that long, you are in good shape.”
“I think that is what is most important is everyone being bought in completely," Peck said. "100-percent sold out on this team.”
Last season, the Stars lost a few leaders like quarterback Evan Findley.
This year, Nolan will need new guys to step up and take those leadership roles to help get the whole team fully committed to the process.
“Leadership is important, especially for a younger team, we have one senior," coach Nolan said. "So it’s exciting to see kids stepping up, being leaders, even a kid that didn’t play football last year stepped up.”
“When I was a freshman I had older seniors and juniors doing that for me and it taught me how I needed to do that and it impacted me a lot," Baker said. "I know it’s something that I will need to do to get us all together and up as one and bring us all together to be successful.”
WICHITA CHRISTIAN SCHEDULE
Week 1: T 8/29 vs Nazareth 6:30pm (in Paducah)
Week 2: F 9/6 vs Forestburg 7pm
Week 3: F 9/13 @ Azle Christian 7pm
Week 4: F 9/20 @ Throckmorton 7:30pm
Week 5: F 9/27 vs Saint Jo 7pm
Week 6: F 10/4 vs Midland Trinity 7pm
Week 7: S 10/12 vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep 3pm
Week 8: F 10/18 @ Perrin-Whitt 7:30pm
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: F 11/1 Notre Dame 7pm
Week 11: F 11/8 @ Plainview Christian 7pm
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.