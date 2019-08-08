Henrietta VFD fights multiple grass fires in tripple digit heat

As they’re getting the unit ready – the hose man – their job is to get the ice chest, get it on the truck, and get a bag of ice and throw it on there. We constantly remind our guys to – the minute they get in the truck – to start drinking water right then on the way to the fire. Get hydrated up some. Then once they get on the fire scene, every time they come out to refill the trucks, we make sure that those guys get water and get rehydrated,” Carlton said.