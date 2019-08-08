Henrietta VFD fights multiple grass fires in tripple digit heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department is feeling the heat in more ways than one this summer. They have had to put out several grass fires this week alone.
They fought one today on Highway 79 and Evans Road. Tuesday the fire department was busy putting out multiple grass fires including some in Montague County.
It is not hard to imagine with all the gear, the flames, and the sun, firefighters can become overheated. In fact, one of Henrietta VFD's own did get overheated Tuesday.
Volunteer Firefighter Billy Carlton said it is mandatory for firefighters to keep an ice chest full of water on them at all times on their fire units.
As they’re getting the unit ready – the hose man – their job is to get the ice chest, get it on the truck, and get a bag of ice and throw it on there. We constantly remind our guys to – the minute they get in the truck – to start drinking water right then on the way to the fire. Get hydrated up some. Then once they get on the fire scene, every time they come out to refill the trucks, we make sure that those guys get water and get rehydrated,” Carlton said.
Right behind winter, the summer is the season when most grass fires are likely to happen. It is recommended that people keep their landscapes trimmed and harden their homes with fire-resistant materials. If a grass fire breaks out call 911 as soon as possible.
For those interested in helping Henrietta’s Volunteer Fire Department stay cool this summer, they can donate water to the fire station located at 916 Spring Street.
