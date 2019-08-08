Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon - Summer’s Last Blast Car Show

Nostalgic Cruise Night will take place on Saturday night starting at at 7 on Wilbarger Street. To register your vehicle for the event: SLB officials will be at Orbison Park Pavilion from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then in front of the Courthouse from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Registration will cost $20 and a completed entry form is needed on hand as well.