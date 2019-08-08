Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon - Summer’s Last Blast Car Show

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - In tonight’s Hometown Pride Tour of Vernon: Slow cruising, round headlights, and classic american muscle cars are on display this week at the 30th Summer’s Last Blast Car Show.
Festivities begin Friday at 9 a.m. with the Waggoner Nat. Bank Antique Car Exhibit and Sumner Colley Lumber Co. Redneck Car Show and will end on Saturday night with the After Cruise Concert.
The Burn-Out Contest will take place on Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Laurie Street with registration starting at 7:30 p.m. It will cost $10 for one 20 second run and a completed entry form on hand at the event location.
Nostalgic Cruise Night will take place on Saturday night starting at at 7 on Wilbarger Street. To register your vehicle for the event: SLB officials will be at Orbison Park Pavilion from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then in front of the Courthouse from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Registration will cost $20 and a completed entry form is needed on hand as well.
The SLB Car Show is the largest attraction of the year for Vernon, and is being hosted by the Vernon Street Machine and Classics Association.
Visit the Summer’s Last Blast website or Facebook page for more information on the events! SLB’s Facebook page has said they will be broadcasting some events on Facebook live.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.