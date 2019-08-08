Meals on Wheels kicks off Kid’s Community Champions Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kids of all ages took part in a day of giving with THE Kitchen - Meals on Wheels in Wichita Falls today.
The first ever “Kids Community Championship Day” gave them the chance to experience what it’s like to volunteer and help senior citizens and the disabled in the Wichita Falls community.
Each of the 60 kids that took part in today’s event walked away with a bracelet that says “kids community champion”.
According to their website, Meals on Wheels began over 50 years ago in 1965. Seniors met at the Red Door Senior Citizen’s Center and delivered meals to those who were unable to meet due to illness. It began as a few meals being delivered to friends and developed into acts of service to feed the hungry in Wichita Falls.
THE Kitchen is also a caterer at the Kid’s Cafe with their Kids Meals Program.
