Second Mitigation Action Plan meeting tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has a FEMA approved Mitigation Action Plan and they are in the process of updating and revising the current plan.
Residents of Wichita Falls are invited to participate in a Mitigation Action Plan meeting today, Thursday, August 8 at 6:00 pm, at the NORTEX Regional Planning Commission at 4309 Old Jacksboro Highway, Suite 200.
The topic of this meeting will be to discuss current mitigation projects and possible future mitigation projects as they relate to natural disasters that can occur in the City of Wichita Falls. Resident input is always appreciated.
For more information, contact the City of Wichita Falls Emergency Preparedness Office at 940-761-6870.
