This weekend will be the hottest of the year so far

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The hottest stretch of weather so far this year is well underway and is expected to continue through at least Tuesday. Today will be a windier day than yesterday with gusty south winds. Like yesterday, we expect a high of 104. Things simply won’t change much between now and the weekend. Winds will be mainly out of the south, morning lows will be in the 70s. Afternoon highs will be 103 to 105.
Sunday and Monday look to be our hottest days with sunny skies and southwest winds. None of our standing record high temps will be challenged. The ridge of high pressure responsible for this weather is expected to break down by the middle of next week. That’s when temperatures will come down and rain chances increase.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
