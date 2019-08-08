WFPD hosting active shooter training

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Following two recent massacres, The Wichita Falls Police department is teaching people how to be prepared.
“When panic takes over, you know, we don’t tend to think straight,” Officer Jeff Hughes of the WFPD said.
In just over 24 hours, WFPD filled all 50 seats of its civilian response to active shooter events course. The course was moved up a few weeks in response to the recent mass shootings that happened in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. We have some tips from law enforcement that could keep you safe.
“If at least one person is prepared, that person can actually lead others to safety,” Hughes said.
Police encourage people to plan ahead and think about what you would do in an active shooter situation.
People should follow the Avoid-Deny-Defend strategy:
- Avoid - By being aware of your surroundings, and have an exit plan
- Deny - Deny the attacker access and keep distance between you and the threat, locking doors and creating barriers if you can’t getaway.
- Defend - Be prepared to defend yourself at any cost.
Noel filer learned this when she took the course last year and now feels better prepared should she find herself in that kind of situation.
“We want to come home to our families at night, so we want to be able to make those split-second decisions,” Filer said. “Control your breathing because sometimes you become so fearful and so anxious that your heart rate increases so much where you can’t think anymore.”
The department says more classes are coming and will continue every few months. Organizations and businesses can also contact the police directly to have the free training class brought to them.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.