6 Around Town: August 9

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In this week’s 6 Around Town. Some events to keep you cool, get you ready for back to school and get your bikes out because there’s a gravel trail ride that’s guaranteed to get you prepared for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred coming up.
To beat the heat there will be a massive citywide water balloon fight at Lake Wichita Park tomorrow, Saturday Aug. 10.
The event is open to all ages, separated into 3 age groups: Under 11, 12 to 17 and 18 and up.
They will have complimentary snacks and refreshments for everyone.
Registration starts at 4:00 p.m.
Liability waivers and consent forms must be signed.
Project Back To School hosts a Roundup each year to provide free school supplies, backpacks, and immunizations to economically disadvantaged students in both WFISD and City View ISD.
This year’s roundup will be Saturday, Aug 10, at the MPEC in downtown Wichita Falls.
It runs from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Parents and students can learn about the different resources available to them, be able to receive vaccinations, get proper health screenings and more.
Students who qualify for the free lunch program will also qualify for a school supply kit and a free backpack.
If you’ve been interested in the gravel bike trails, this event might be perfect for you.
Saturday, August 10, Grava Del Fuego will get underway for their 100k and intro 25 mile ride at the Wichita Falls Brewing Company downtown.
Things get started at 7:05 p.m.
Now this is an unsupported event, unlike the Hotter’N Hell Hundred, however they will have a cooler a the halfway point of the 100k.
