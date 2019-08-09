Best rain chances remain north of Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The ridge of high pressure which was centered over eastern New Mexico early this week is now centered over Texas, guaranteeing a hot weekend. Like the past few mornings, we’re seeing rain over parts of Oklahoma. It’s possible that a few showers could find Texoma this morning but most of us won’t see rain today. This will undoubtedly be the hottest weekend we’ve seen this year with highs near 105 both Saturday and Sunday. Monday will be equally hot with sunny skies, southwest winds and highs near 105.