Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Munday Moguls

MUNDAY, Texas (TNN) - The Blitz on Six Preseason Previews moves to 11-man today and we start with the Munday Moguls.
Although the Moguls don’t have a new head coach they will look quite different than years past, including playing a JV schedule during non-district.
“For the most part we asked the team where they wanted to go with the season knowing we were going to have a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” Munday head coach Patrick Corcoran said.
“We all kind of knew that we were going to be heavy underclassmen this year," Munday senior QB Cameron Thornton said. "So we knew, in the long run, we had to give up this year for them to be better later on.”
Besides facing Olney in week one and Miles week five, Munday will play three JV teams.
This is now the third year the Moguls will go without a JV team of their own and they say those non-district games will be crucial for their younger players to get in-game experience.
“I think it will just get them comfortable with what we are doing, gain some confidence hopefully," coach Corcoran, who’s entering his 15th season, said. "That’s the whole goal.”
“We have to get the underclassmen ready like that," Thornton said. "Point out things that maybe they aren’t seeing in those JV games that they are gonna see in the varisty games.”
But the effectiveness of those early games will depend on the few seniors and how well they lead the younger guys in this new environment.
But those guys say they are ready for the challenge.
“We know that if one of us isn’t going 100%. that we are going to tell you to get to 100% all the time," Munday senior lineman Kameron Redder said. "Like coach said, you can either put a penny in the jar or a dollar in the jar. At the end of the year, what are you going to have more of.”
That’s really the motto of the team this year, if they accept the circumstances and work hard, i.e. go for dollars instead of pennies, then they can have a successful season.
To go along with a strong work ethic Munday is changing up what they do, like changing from a run-heavy to a more pass-dominant offense.
“I think those guys would be better served to pass pro than to pull," coach Corcoran said. "That’s what we have been known for through the years, pulling linemen left and right and going everywhere with them. Just trying to fit that to our personnel here.”
The Moguls will have a new quarterback in Cameron Thornton and a new-look defense as well.
But in this season of working toward the future, it’s their sefless attitude that will help them achieve their goals.
“I’m playing as a team not just as an individual," Redder said. "It’s a team sport not an individual sport and ultimately as a team we want to get to the playoffs and we want to get far, but I just want to see our team achieve greatness and keep pushing and never quit.”
MUNDAY SCHEDULE
Week 1: F 8/30 vs Olney 7pm
Week 2: T 9/5 vs Hamlin JV 6pm
Week 3: T 9/12 @ Haskell JV 6pm
Week 4: T 9/19 @ Roscoe JV 6pm
Week 5: F 9/27 @ Miles 7:30pm
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: F 10/11 vs Wheeler 7pm
Week 8: F 10/18 @ Wellington 7pm
Week 9: F 10/25 vs Quanah 7pm
Week 10: F 11/1 vs Shamrock 7pm
Week 11: F 11/8 @ Memphis 7pm
