Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: UIL 1A-I

“When you’ve played 12, 13, 15, 22 games in a high school career. Some of my kids are coming in with 30 games under their belt, it’s big," Knox City head coach Caleb Callaway said. "They have been out there in those circumstances, they know the situation and the experience factor is so big. You don’t have the deer in the headlights look because they have been in the headlights for three years.”