Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: UIL 1A-I

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Blitz on six Preseason Previews wraps up area six-man teams class 1A division one.
The Chillicothe Eagles are one of several Texoma six-man teams with a new head coach in 2019.
After winning only one game last year, the Eagles will continue its rebuild with four starters returning.
“Chillicothe in the past has had a lot of success," new Chillicothe head coach Chad Young said. "Last year was a down year. We want to get back on track and get back to the winning culture that had before.”
The Northside Indians are coming off a successful season where they won seven games but missed the playoffs.
Now, the Indians have to restart a bit having only three starters return from a year ago, but head coach Jeremy Reeder is confident in their abilities.
“We are bascially starting over," coach Reeder said. "But they are kids that have played in reserve roles, played quite a bit, played almost as much as the starters but they are going to be stepping in and have to step up.”
The Crowell Wildcats enter the new season with a new man on the sidelines but several returners from their playoff team a year ago.
Quarterback Seth Bearden is back for his junior season after throwing for almost 2,000 yards.
But after growing up in Rule new head coach Austin Flores says he’s most excited to embrace the football culture in Crowell.
“There’s a lot of pride in the town of Crowell," coach Flores said. "The community members are expecting big things. So trying to push that pride that everybody’s got into the team and letting them know and just getting in there and getting to work with them, has me so excited.”
The favorite from district three is Knox City, who just barely missed the playoffs in 2018 but return one of the best players in the district, Abraham Nevarez, who combined for more than 3,000 yards and 58 touchdowns.
But the Greyhounds aren't happy with the three-way tie they ended up with last year and will use that as motivation this season.
“When you’ve played 12, 13, 15, 22 games in a high school career. Some of my kids are coming in with 30 games under their belt, it’s big," Knox City head coach Caleb Callaway said. "They have been out there in those circumstances, they know the situation and the experience factor is so big. You don’t have the deer in the headlights look because they have been in the headlights for three years.”
The Saint Jo Panthers turn to Mark Stevens to lead the program this season.
The Panthers won eight games last year, but their only two losses came in district play and eliminated them from playoffs.
But last year, the Panthers had a great turnout of players and Stevens says this year will be similar.
“What I’m real excited about is we have a lot of kids," new Saint Jo head coach Mark Stevens said. "I think depth at our level is a big advantage for us. We are hoping to push the pace of the game a little bit, play a lot of kids and win the 4th quarter.”
But they will have to contend with Newcastle again who returns every starter, including J.D. Brice who scored 54 times in 2018.
Head Coach Julian Mencacha says he likes the way his guys have approached a repeat performance.
“We had a great year last year," coach Mencacha said. "Just seeing how excited they are. The work ethic that will be put into it and knowing they have a chance to do something special and be very good and everybody’s just excited about it.”
