Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: UIL 1A-II

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews move to our UIL teams and we start with the six-man teams in 1A division two.
Starting with the Forestburg Longhorns, who will start a new era with head coach Trey Cumby.
The Longhorns went winless last year,but Cumby says he hopes to bring some consistency to Forestburg.
“They’ve had a lot of different coaches over the past. I think I’m the fifth coach in five years," new Forestburg coach Cumby said. "So I think a little bit of stability to actually grow a program and grow some leaders in that program is going to be a big benefit. I think we have already seen that with our strength and conditioning this summer, even these young kids that you can see coming up.
"If they can have consistency then they can do some special things.”
The Gold-Burg Bears will be competing with Forestburg for one of those coveted playoff spot.
With only two returners the Bears will have a new look this season and their new head coach says he will use his military background to start building a strong foundation in Gold-Burg.
“It looks like a lot of the talent lies in some of the younger kids: the freshman, sophmores and sophmores, juniors," new Gold-Burg head coach Leo Murguia. "Not a whole lot of seniors coming back, maybe one returner so it looks like some of the power, some of the quickness lies in the younger bunch, which is good for the future.”
The Throckmorton Greyhounds have some high hopes for 2019.
Alumnus CJ Hantz is taking over a program that won the district last season, but has struggled in the postseason for years.
They will rely on Austin Koonsman and the other returners to help get them back to football prominence.
The Benjamin Mustangs are on year two of the Shannon Waters era as they continue to build a football foundation.
The Mustangs will try to end a long playoff drought while continuing their growth and that’s what Waters says is the main goal.
“The continual growth that we are having, some new kids that are coming in; they are hungry, they’re excited," Benjamin coach Shannon Waters said. "I’ve got some older guys that are leading the way and I’m just happy with who we’ve got right now.”
The Woodson Cowboys wrap up division two.
The Cowboys made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2012, but now they will try to go for a district championship with a new head coach but returners Preston Collins and Chance Mackey leading the way.
