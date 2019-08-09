Businesses flocking to downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the past 12 months, 12 businesses opened or expanded in the heart of Wichita Falls.
Downtown is the place to be if you’re looking to open up shop, new restaurants and apartments are coming this year and officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development say more are on the way. One of the new restaurants, Progress and Provisions Craft Kitchen, is located on the first floor of the Hamilton Building.
“We’re super excited about being able to get in here on the ground floor literally and figuratively,” Owner Kyle Dalka said. “Downtown you know has seen so much support especially for local small entrepreneurs and that’s what kind of brought us here.”
Helping those smaller businesses is what Texoma Community Credit Union is doing. They expanded this year, adding a branch at 8th and Scott.
“There’s really a sense of community here, it's been really fun to collaborate with other local businesses and things like business after hours and after-hours art walk,” TCCU marketing director Lauren McKechnie said.
McKechnie said she’s enjoying seeing the revival of it all, and that’s exactly what brought Marcus Mgee’s dream of an arcade to its spot next to 8th street coffee.
“As I saw it throughout the year it was growing and I was like awe man that would be a really good like what they call a cherry spot,” Mgee said.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development is practicing what they preach. Next week they will cut the ribbon on a renovated downtown building that will serve as their new home office.
