First Eurasian Lynx born in Pyrenees in almost a century

In this handout photo taken on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 and provided by Fundacion Catalunya La Pedrera, a two month old lynx looks up at the Mont Natura complex in Alt Aneu Pallars Sobira, Spain. A Spanish nature conservation center says that the first baby lynx on record has been born in the Pyrenees in nearly a century. The Eurasian lynx is considered extinct in the Spanish and French Pyrenees. (Fundacion Catalunya La Pedrera Via AP) (Source: Associated Press)