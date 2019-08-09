Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon College

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Today on our Hometown Pride Tour we’re taking a closer look at Vernon College and the role they’ve played for almost fifty years in the community.
The college is working to expand and bring new programs to their campus to help prepare their students for the real world.
They also mentioned that they’ve submitted applications to add new areas of study next year including a medical assistant and barber program
Emily Bjorklund has more in the attached video on one program in particular that’s growing and constantly innovating.
Visit the Vernon College website for more information.
