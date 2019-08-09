Jury to deliberate Monday in California serial-killing case

In this May 29, 2019 file photo, actor Ashton Kutcher testifies in the murder trial of Michael Gargiulo in Los Angeles Superior Court. A prosecutor says four strikingly similar attacks on women in California were all planned and executed by a skilled serial killer who studied the lives and homes of victims who lived near him before savagely stabbing them, in his closing remarks to the jury Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Kutcher, who was supposed to have drinks with fashion-design student Ashley Ellerin on the night she was stabbed to death at her Hollywood home in 2001, testified that he arrived very late, looked through Ellerin's window and saw stains that he assumed were spilled wine, and left because he thought she had gone out without him. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File) (Source: Associated Press)