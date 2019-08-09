Local man attempts to swallow drugs, passenger throws out gun before traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vincent Lamount Alexander and two passengers in his car were pulled over for a traffic stop on Ricci Street in Wichita Falls around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. After identification, both passengers were arrested for outstanding warrants. One of the passengers admitted to throwing a .40 caliber handgun out the window prior to the stop for Alexander. Police found the loaded weapon in the the 1700 block of W. Rathgeber Rd. Records showed that Alexander was a convicted felon and not authorized to have a weapon.
During a search of Alexander and the car, police also found .201 ounces of marijuana, a .22 caliber handgun in the center console, drug paraphernalia, and two baggies of methamphetamine in his mouth, one of which he swallowed, the other was spit out. He was arrested for 2 felony counts of Unlawful Possession of Firearm and 2 counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence for having the passenger throw the gun out. He also faces charges for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Display Wrong, Fictitious, Altered, Obscured License Plate.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.