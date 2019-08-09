82nd Contracting Squadron hosts trivia night fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - When Rachel Edwards spread her wings and moved to Texas two years ago, the 82nd Contracting Squadron Booster Club helped her settle in.
“I’m an airman. I’m very far away from home. I get to go home once a year, so these people have created a family and a home for me,” she said.
It is not just the distance that the booster club has helped airmen like Edwards deal with. It has also helped people socialize outside of work.
“During the day it’s business. There’s a lot of stuff to take care of. There’s a big focus on completing the mission. It’s important to be able to take a step back from that and enjoy yourselves,” said contracting specialist Luke Miles.
While Thursday night’s event that the booster club held was all about good old family fun, they had another mission.
"The main purpose of tonight is to raise funds for our annual Christmas party, which is kind of our big end of the year thing,” said Miles.
They reached out to the community and Deli Planet answered the call. Ten percent of food sales for the night will go to their fundraiser.
Along with food, customers and their kids got to have fun answering some trivia questions.
When the holidays come around, they hope to raise enough so the airmen and their families can get a little taste of home even if they are miles away. “It’s just something they all look forward to,” Edwards said of the Christmas party.
The 82nd Contracting Squadron’s Booster Club is planning to be a part of the Guardians of Freedom Air Show. They will have a booth at the event where they will be raising more funds for future morale events. The air show kicks off on October 26th at 9 am and continues through October 27th.
