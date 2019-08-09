Pet of the Week: Howard

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This week’s pet is a beautiful black cat named Howard.
Katie from Emily’s Legacy Rescue said Howard is five months old and he was born in the city with a brother.
Howard and his brother are currently charming customers at Petco by Target.
He is ready to go to his forever family.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be out at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 with Howard, his brother and several other adoptable dogs and cats.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue is all about helping displaced animals who find themselves in need. They pull from kill shelters and place them in foster homes. They find that they can work on house training, crate training, and any issues they may have to allow them to find the best possible homes while in foster homes.
