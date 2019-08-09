Today is the first day of Tax Free Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Now’s the perfect time for some back to school shopping! Tax free weekend is here and runs through Sunday, August 11.
You can buy most clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks under $100, without paying sales tax.
This year, shoppers are expected to save more than $100 million in state and local taxes during the holiday.
There are lists of all the items eligible for being tax on the Texas Comptroller website, such as clothing and school supplies.
