WF Animal Services Clear The Shelter event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This little kitten is Molly, she is about 10 weeks old. Isn’t she just the cutest?
Animal Services is having their Clear The Shelter event on Saturday, August 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They will waive the adoption fee for this event, as long as you can prove you pre-paid to get the animal fixed. You’ll just need to fill out an adoption form for your favorite furry friend to get the process started.
The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Rd., in Wichita Falls.
