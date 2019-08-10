Blistering temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today was blistering hot outside. Unfortunately it is only going to get hotter. That is at least for the next few days. We are going to experience the hottest weekend we have seen this year so far. With temperatures for Sunday and Monday reaching up to 105 outside. Then the real feel temperatures are going to get really close to 110. Be sure if you are planning any outdoor activities to stay hydrated. But there is good news in the forecast we are tracking a cold front coming into the area by Tuesday that will bring temperatures down into the upper 90s. With this “cool” front we will have rain chances late Tuesday going into early Wednesday. Then for Thursday we will stay cooler. But that will be the end of the relief. Temperatures will get back into the triple digits by next weekend.