Suspect arrested after vehicle chase in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man lead police on a vehicle chase early Saturday morning in a white Mercedes after Wichita Falls PD attempted to stop him for a traffic violation near Greenbriar and SW Parkway.
The suspect, identified as Arthur Joseph Henderson IV, took off from police through the Edgemire Neighborhood and lead them on a two mile chase.
Police tell News channel 6 that the driver hit a dip on Weeks Street and broke a front wheel. He then wrecked at Weeks and Lake Park Drive and tried to run from officers. He was quickly apprehended.
Henderson was initially pulled over because the officers identified that the vehicle was stolen.
Officials say Henderson is not a Wichita Falls resident and he already has a warrant for parole violation.
Henderson is facing additional charges of evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, and theft over $2500 but less than $30k.
