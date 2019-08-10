Volunteers set up for Project Back to School

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 11th annual Project Back to School Roundup at the MPEC is happening tomorrow for Wichita Falls ISD and City View ISD students.
“We're hoping to see tomorrow, 6,800 children and we anticipate giving out up to 5,000 backpacks,” leadership team member Seonaid Acevedo said.
Today volunteers with project back to school filled thousands of backpacks with supplies and got the space ready for tomorrow. The backpacks and supplies are being given away to kids who qualify for free or reduced lunch, but the event is open to all families.
“Everyone can come down, they can come through our vendor fair, they can get eye exams, dental exams, they can bring their immunization records and get immunizations if they need them,” Acevedo said.
Some of the 69 vendors are also helping parents, Alfonso Holmes with United Way, will be there offering a helping hand to fathers of young kids.
“Any time there’s any kind of event that’s going on in Wichita Falls that’s helping the kids I try to be there,” Holmes said.
Acevedo told me everything here is done thanks to donations and the work of volunteers.
“Even when it's not school time we are gathering monetary donations, and then we use those to buy school supply packs in bulk,” Acevedo said.
Their goal is to make sure every child goes to school with the supplies they need and be successful students. The event is from 9 AM to noon tomorrow at the MPEC in Wichita Falls. To receive free school supplies and a backpack kids must be enrolled in a Wichita Falls ISD or City View ISD school. You must also bring proof of eligibility.
To receive free school supplies and a backpack at the Roundup, your child must:
- Bring proof of eligibility (such as school letter showing students' qualification for the free and reduced lunch program, Medicaid or CHIP letter, Lone Star card, SNAP, TANF or Food Stamp letter or any other proof of receiving government assistance)
- Be enrolled in a WFISD or CVISD school (other than Burgess, Lamar, Scotland Park, Washington and Zundy since they receive school supplies at their school.)
- Be accompanied by an adult, if under the age of 16 (It is recommended, but not required for the child to be present.)
- Complete a student registration card for each child and visit community resource booths prior to receiving supplies.
To receive free immunizations, your child must:
- Be receiving Medicaid or CHIP, have NO private health insurance or insurance which does not cover vaccines
- Be accompanied by a parent or guardian
- Bring a current shot record
- Bring a valid Medicaid card (if applicable)
Immunizations given by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District
