Wichita County DA’s Office disqualified from assisting investigation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office has been disqualified from assisting a special judge in the investigation of possible wrong doing by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.
District Attorney John Gillespie felt it would be a conflict of interest in this case for them to be required to assist in the investigation because of the assistance his office gives Judge Gossom and the Commissioners Court.
Judge David Peeples agreed with Gillespie’s decision.
An inquiry into a salary bonus Judge Gossom collected from the state of Texas is underway. For the full story click here.
