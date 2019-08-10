Wichita Falls comfort dog heading to El Paso

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Following the tragedy in El Paso, Elijah the comfort dog is heading to El Paso to bring relief to first responders who witnessed the horrors associated in the 8th deadliest shooting in U.S. history.
Previously featured as a hero of Texoma during one of our newscasts a couple of years back, Elijah is one of 35 law enforcement vested dogs in the US and one of only two in Texas.
Elijah was the first dog in the United States through the comfort dog ministry to be triple vested to work with military veterans, police veterans, and to be a regular comfort dog.
Our crews caught up with Eddie Carlton, one of Elijah’s handlers and a retired Wichita Falls police officer, who is making the trip with the comfort dog.
Elijah previously made the trip to help survivors of the church shooting in Sutherland Springs cope after the tragedy.
