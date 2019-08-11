All Hands Cultural Community Center hosts back to school event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The All Hands Cultural Community Center held a back to school event on Sunday afternoon to serve families and children in the local area.
The Community Center served food, including hot dogs and hamburgers, and even had a climbing wall set up for attendees.
JW Harris, executive director and vice president, said “With everything going on this weekend with back to school we felt it was up on us to do our fair share in our community and to try to serve the families and children in this area."
Harris said the Community Center wanted to give everyone a chance to relax and have some fun before getting back to school.
“We’d like everyone to know to come out to the All Hands Cultural Community Center," Harris said. "We have set it up to where we are leaning more towards educational and economic type development programs. We want to make sure that individuals and families are served from this standpoint of social and life skill type classes.”
Harris said the Community Center is interested in helping people learn more about health, fitness, parenting, and time and financial management.
