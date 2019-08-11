Continuing to track a cold front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We had another hot day today. Temperatures reached 104 here in Wichita Falls. However it got hotter in other places across Texoma. Other places saw close to 110, and a few places in Texoma did hit 110 for the real feel temperature. We will continue to see these conditions tomorrow with a high near 105 and real feel temperatures near 110. However, Tuesday we will see some relief as a cold front makes its presence known. With this frontal system we have some rain chances. Later in the day Tuesday and early Wednesday we have rain chances. Then we will start to warm back up after a few days of relief.