Local church holds WFISD prayer walk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Church members of First United Methodist Church came together this afternoon to pray for the upcoming school year.
Church members simultaneously converged on all WFISD campuses at 1 p.m. today to pray for God’s blessings on the students, teachers, and faculty and staff.
Lauri Cooper, church member, said “I’m grateful for the opportunity to pray for our students and community, and to show that we all work together for the better good. I hope our community gets out of this that we’re one, we’re united, and together we can make great things happen.”
Lauri and Jeff Cooper were the church members to visit Crockett Elementary school.
The Wichita Falls ISD prayer walk is something First United Methodists Church started in 2017.
From the church’s website “First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls believes this non-partisan, intra-denominational, and unifying event is a way for the community of Wichita Falls to stand together in love for our community.”
