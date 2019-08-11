Texas service held for Vietnam War pilot, killed in 1967

Gayanne Knight receives a folded U.S. flag from a U.S. Air Force honor guard member during the burial service for her father, Col. Roy Knight Jr. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Cool, Texas. Beside her are her brothers, Bryan and Roy Knight III, who also received flags. Col. Knight was shot down over Laos in 1967, his remains were recovered in identified earlier this year and flown home last week. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) (Source: The Abilene Reporter-News)