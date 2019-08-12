After a very hot Monday, we’ll get a break from triple digits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today will be our seventh consecutive triple digit day and our 9th of the month. With a forecast high of 105, today will be our hottest day of the year so far. The good news in the forecast comes tomorrow as the stubborn ridge of high pressure finally breaks down and allows for a switch in the wind. The result is a welcome break from triple digit heat. Highs are forecast to be in the mid and upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday.
Along with the less intense summer heat we also get slight rain chances. The first chance comes tonight with scattered thunderstorms, especially north and west of Wichita falls. Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast both tomorrow and Wednesday, but rain is far from a promise. Chances are, the ridge will build over the region again late this week and one hundred degree heat is expected by the weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
