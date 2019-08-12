BBB Briefs: Back to school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda from the BBB joined us in studio today to talk some back to school tips.
Here are some things to keep in mind for protecting your child’s identity as they head back to school:
Don’t allow them to carry around their social security number. Leave the card at home and locked in a safe place.
Unfortunately for college students, ID Theft is usually done by someone you know so make sure there is a safe place to lock up sensitive information. Don’t leave anything laying around, keep it locked up and never give your debit or credit card to someone to use.
If a business or school asks for their SSN, ask questions. Why do they need it and where and how is this information being stored? How long is it being stored and how will it be terminated? Who has access to it?
Educate your child on being safe if they are active in the online world. Keep detailed personal information off social media profiles.
More information on personal data protection tips for kids can be found at BBB.org.
