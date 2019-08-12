CEC student built home to go to auction tomorrow

By Katelyn Fox | August 12, 2019 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 3:43 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The WFISD Career Education Center will be auctioning off their first student-built house, sizing up at 730-square-foot. The sale price for this home is $47,500.

The place to be is at the CEC on Hatton Road tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m.

The money made from the sale will go straight to the Career Education Center’s next house project, giving their students genuine hands-on experience.

If you have any questions about the house, you can contact Scott Little by email at slittle@wfisd.net

