Community benefits for Falls Town Flyers first season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Falls Town Flyers have wrapped up their first season but not before bringing home awards like Franchise of the Year, and Sportsman of the Year. The semi-pro soccer team has also been heavily involved in the Wichita Falls community partnering with eight local non-profits and hosting two free kids camps. Even though they didn’t win the championship this year, the team officials say this first season was a big win.
“It was an outstanding season. We had five-games last year, and we are looking forward to six next year. The games were pretty well attendances. We had about 1300 people for each game which is good for a first season, and the town was supportive. We are looking forward to bringing them back next year,” said Michael Tipton, MPEC General Manager.
The players are really grateful for this experience and the support they received.
"We had an excellent coaching staff, a lot of great guys came out and did an excellent job for us, including Nathan Clark who just won defensive player of the year, Pedro had a great year and so did Josh. All the guys did, and it was great to play with the group, "said Steve Pondeca, Falls Town Flyers Forward.
This season was also a big help for the MPEC.
"It's great to have a tenant in the building that you can count on. Soccer gave our suite holder something to watch and gave the town something to do. More events at the at Kay Yeager is great for us. It was really great for us that was income that we hadn't planned on. It goes a long way to helping us reach our budget," said Tipton.
The team is also glad to report that they have already begun selling tickets for the upcoming 2020 season.
