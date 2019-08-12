Joe Tom White: Texoma legend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Legendary radio and television host Joe Tom White passed away Sunday night at the age of 80, according to family members.
The Texoma native’s first broadcast hit the airwaves 60 years ago on KWFT Radio.
Joe Tom worked at KWFT for 26 years before he moved to KGTM radio, where he began a show and friendship with Mike Campbell. The duo spent five years at KAUZ before pursuing other ventures in Radio and Television.
“He was an icon of the community. He exemplifies broadcasting excellence for so many years plus his community involvement with the fair and everything else, he’s just been so involved and plugged in with every aspect of the community,” said Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp to Times Record News.
“He was instrumental in getting things done for Maskat and creating a positive atmosphere for Masonry,” Wichita County Treasurer Bob Hampton told Times Record News.
Hampton said his father and Joe Tom were longtime members of the Maskat Shine’s clown unit.
