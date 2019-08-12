Manhunt Monday

Have you seen this week’s suspect?

Jeremy Thomas Ostovich, 35, is wanted for Theft by Check Over $2,500 - Under $30,000 (Source: Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers)
By Angie Lankford | August 12, 2019 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 8:33 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

This week, officers are searching for Jeremy Thomas Ostovich. The 35-year-old is wanted for Theft by Check Over $2,500 - Under $30,000.

He is five feet seven inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.

