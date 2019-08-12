WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
This week, officers are searching for Jeremy Thomas Ostovich. The 35-year-old is wanted for Theft by Check Over $2,500 - Under $30,000.
He is five feet seven inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
