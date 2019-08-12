MSU approves renaming of the soon to open simulation center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wilson School of Nursing and the Department of Respiratory Care will be given access to top notch simulation through a corporate sponsorship between MSU Texas and B-Line Medical LLC.
The sponsorship, approved in May, will provide realistic ways to perform and record scenarios in Centennial Hall.
Chafic Kazoun, Co-Founder and CEO of B-Line Medical says, “B-Line Medical is honored to partner with MSU’s School of Nursing and Respiratory Care. Nursing education is a critical area of focus for B-Line Medical and an area where we feel we can really deliver on our mission of effecting real and immediate improvement in the delivery of care."
To recognize the sponsorship, MSU’s Board of Regents agreed to change the name of the center to J.S. Bridwell Regional Simulation Center Powered by B-Line. The agreement will provide hardware, software and a five-year maintenance and support services plan.
MSU President, Suzanne Shipley said, “We are honored to enter into this agreement with B-Line Medical. Through this partnership our student will have exceptional opportunities for state of the art, high-fidelity simulation of clinical experiences in a safe environment. This caliber of learning sets us apart as leaders in the field.”
The current center is used to train mostly nursing students through active engagement in small group settings for individualized teaching and instruction. Faculty and students in respiratory care will experience the most noticeable change in their learning environment as the same technology will be installed in their new skills lab.
“This partnership with B-Line provides for joint collaboration, research, and beta testing of new products,” MSU Texas Provost James Johnston said. “In addition, we will serve as a show site and model for B-Line. Overall the partnership affords great opportunities for our faculty, staff, students, and B-Line Medical.
The simulation center is moving from the location at 917 Midwestern Parkway to the new 87,000-foot, state-of-the-art health sciences facility scheduled to open this fall. A grand opening is set for Friday, September 6.
More opportunities will be possible with the technology also extending to the United Regional Interprofessional Education Suite that will be available to the Gunn College of Health Science and Human Services as a whole.
Founded in 2005, B-Line Medical is exclusively dedicated to offering solutions that help healthcare professionals and educators improve the delivery of healthcare and enhance quality of care. Focused on the capture, debriefing, and assessment of healthcare training and clinical events, B-Line Medical’s robust, yet easy-to-use web-based solutions are in use at more than 500 institutions in 35 countries. For more information, visit www.blinemedical.com or call 1-888-228-3838.
