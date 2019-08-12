NEW: Four people held in connection to assault, possible murder, of Lawton man

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - New information has been released in connection to the ongoing situation surrounding the disappearance, and possible murder, of Byard "Dakota" Moore.
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed they have four people in custody in connection to the beating of Moore at a home on Kinyon which allegedly occurred around the time of his disappearance. The four are being held on a complaint of assault and possibly murder.
According to a police report, in June, Moore went to the home in the 1700 block of Kinyon where he was allegedly beaten with metal pipes. One man, identified as Ryan Jones, had been taken into custody by LPD after he reportedly admitted to police that he had given permission for the people to attack Moore.
Moore has not been seen or heard from since the alleged attack.
On Friday, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department confirmed they found a body in a west Comanche County field. Sheriff Kenny Stradley said they were waiting for DNA confirmation on the identity of the body. Stradley said the body potentially belonged to Moore.
No charges have formally been filed in the beating, or possible murder. For that reason, police have not yet released the identities of the four people being held.
