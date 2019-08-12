RBNC Slime Time event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kick off back to school with a gooey good time on Thursday, August 15! Make some slippery slime and munch on a free cookie at the River Bend Nature Center, located at 2200 3rd St. in Wichita Falls from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
All ages are welcome and the price is included with general admission.
Adults: $6, Children/Seniors/Military/Students(w/ID):$5, Babies 1 and under and Members are Free.
River Bend Nature Center (RBNC) in Wichita Falls, Texas is a twenty acre, private non-profit environmental education facility that serves the communities of north Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Uniquely placed in a confluence of geographical regions, River Bend connects people to their natural environment through educational activities, environmental awareness, and conservation examples. RBNC recognizes that education is a fundamental tool for preserving the environmental and the personal health of a community.
Their most popular attractions are the Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature Conservatory, Peyton’s Place, the Bryant Edwards Learning Center, the River Bottom Forest Trail, and the United Children’s Garden. They welcome visitors every day of the week to enjoy the sun, the clouds, the air, the plants, the birds, and the butterflies by touring the conservatory, walking the trails and gardens, or picnicking under the open air pavilion.
