Andy Dick attacked after French Quarter show, representative says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A representative for Andy Dick says the controversial comedian was attacked after a performance in the French Quarter early Saturday (Aug. 10).
Dick’s booking agent, Robert Couvillion said, Dick was sucker-punched as he was leaving One Eyed Jack’s on Toulouse Street, following his show there. He said the comedian was waiting on an Uber when someone hit him, unprovoked and when Dick was not looking.
“We walk out the club to Uber and were saying bye to my friends. Andy was standing in front of the club when the guy cold cocked him while he was talking to someone,” Couvillion said. “Andy’s head fell into the wall, then fell into the motorcycle, then cracked on the cement.”
Dick was transported for the ICU for head injuries, Couvillion said, and was in the hospital for a few days.
According to Couvillion, before the attack Dick was “polite and nice to the crowds,” took photos with his fans and “had a great show.” Couvillion said the comedian was unconscious for about 15 minutes after he was punched.
“We thought he was dead,” Couvillion said. “It was really bad.”
Couvillion said they had to cancel a second show at One Eyed Jack’s because of the incident, and that Dick will likely never book again in New Orleans.
Dick was released from the hospital and flew back to Los Angeles Monday, his representative said. Couvillion said they have filed a police report and plan to press charges. He said they believe the alleged attacker’s motive was to sell video of the attack to the tabloids.
New Orleans police initially declined to comment, but later confirmed they were investigating the incident, calling it a “possible assault.” According to NOPD, Louisiana State Police responded to the scene around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, but a state police spokesman said LSP was not involved.
NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said the investigation is “open and active” and anyone with information should contact police at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.