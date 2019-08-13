Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Archer City Wildcats

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Archer City is the next stop for the Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews.
The Wildcats burst on the scene last year with their first winning season since 2010 and head coach Shad Hanna says Archer City has developed their own identity.
“We are going to have to lean heavily on our defense," Archer City head coach Shad Hanna said. "That is the mentality of our program right now and I think if we can be great defensively than we have a chance to be really good.”
That is what carried them last year, a defense that allowed only eight points per game in each win.
This year, the Cats will rely on that defense and their all-state middle linebacker to help them achieve their goals.
“Last year they stepped up a lot from last year and Dylan Briggs is one of the factors and he’s a great leader over there," Archer City senior RB Morgan Mobley said.
“What Dylan does is he leads by example," the third-year hed coach Hanna said. "He’s not going to talk, you won’t hear him say many words; he’s a quiet guy, he’s just going to be that leader. He’s going to be here at practice every day, working hard.
"In the game, he’s going to be that guy that is first to the football and every one is going to follow.”
Last season Briggs earned second-team all-state recognition after racking up 142 tackles and six sacks, but he says the mentality on a Friday night is simple.
“Just really focused on getting a lot of turnovers," Archer City senior linebacker Dylan Briggs said. "Flying to the football and hitting as hard as we can.”
Easy enough.
But the defense isn’t on an island for Archer City.
Their offense scored 50 or more points, four times last year and they return eight starters from that side of the ball.
Even though the Wildcats will have sophomore Ty Bates taking over the QB position, coach Hanna is confident is his ability to lead the offense.
“Ty is an experienced quarterback too," coach Hanna said. "Him and Carter kind of split some games when Carter got hurt and Ty got to play some. He’s got some experience and I’m expecting him to grow in that position.”
“He’s got a lot of leadership and that’s what we’ve been needing," Mobley said. "He’s better at reading the plays and stuff like that.”
One of the reasons the Wildcats excelled last year was the strong leadership from their seniors.
This season, Archer City is confident in the new senior class to lead well.
“Just showing everybody how to play and how to play as hard as you can, being a good example,” Briggs said.
“This group of seniors, they led a lot as underclassmen too," coach Hanna said. "I think our leadership this year, we are going to have a great senior leadership group.”
ARCHER CITY SCHEDULE
Week 1: BYE
Week 2: F 9/6 @ Alvord 7pm
Week 3:F 9/13 @ Pantego Christian 7:30pm
Week 4: F 9/20 vs Olney 7:30pm
Week 5: F 9/27 @ Quanah 7pm
Week 6: F 10/4 vs Chico
Week 7: F 10/11 vs Windthorst 7pm
Week 8: F 10/18 vs Santo 7pm
Week 9: F 10/25 @ Petrolia 7pm
Week 10: F 11/1 vs Ranger 7pm
Week 11: F 11/8 @ Electra 7pm
