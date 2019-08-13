Campfire offers after school program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bettye Ricks joined us in studio today to talk about Camp Fire North Texas programs, especially the out-of-school program.
The out-of-school program is an after-school program for boys and girls from ages 5 through 18. The program began in 1976 and is offered to all children from the 21 schools in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett and City View.
The children are transported in 12 vans to Camp Fire’s Harrell Park where staff members lead them in programs and activities which address issues facing today’s youth. The kids are taught skills which help them to positively deal with issues of anger and insecurity, such as “Conflict Resolution” and “Interaction”.
The Out-of-School program prepares youth for the challenges of tomorrow and instills in them a sense of self-worth and confidence which will serve as the foundation for their becoming well adjusted, contributing members of the adult community.
This past year Camp Fire North Texas served 715 children. The “Teens in Action” program (6th thru 8th grade) is always growing.
Camp Fire North Texas individual members are charged $15.64 per year (online).
If registering a family of 3 or more you must come into the office. The price is $35.00 a year.
You may purchase a t-shirt online when you register your child for $5.11 or at the office for $5.00 until September 26th. The t-shirts are $10.21 online after September 26th and $10 at the office.
For more information you can always visit the Camp Fire North Texas website.
