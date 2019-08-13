Catholic Charities Diocese 3rd annual Poverty Summit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Emily Klement joined us in studio today from the Fort Worth campus of the Catholic Charities Diocese.
They will be holding the 3rd annual Poverty Summit in Wichita Falls at The Forum on Speedway Avenue. The event is tonight, August 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Economic prosperity is vital to ending poverty, especially in rural areas. Issues like transportation, living wage job opportunities and an educated, job-ready workforce all contribute to the health and success of the communities we call home.
The keynote speaker will be Cara Crowley, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Amarillo College. She leads a panel of local workforce experts in an invigorating discussion on the best strategies to end poverty in rural Texas.
Other community workforce panelists include:
James Frank, Texas House of Representatives, District 69
Stephen Santellana, Mayor, Wichita Falls
Henry Florsheim, CEO/President, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce
Dusty Johnston, Ed.D., President, Vernon College
Ronna Huckaby, CSO and VP of Operations, Catholic Charities Fort Worth
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.